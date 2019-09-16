Giants' Daniel Jones: May replace Manning soon
Coach Pat Shurmur said it's "fair" to have a conversation about Jones replacing Eli Manning as the Giants' starting quarterback, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Shurmur acknowledged that his failure to commit to Manning will lead to speculation. It sure sounds like the Giants are ready to make a change, though we don't have confirmation it will happen for Week 3 in Tampa Bay. Manning has produced 6.2 YPA through two weeks, with the Giants scoring just 31 points despite getting 227 rushing yards from Saquon Barkley. There's no guarantee Jones will be any better, but the Giants might as well find out sooner rather than later.
