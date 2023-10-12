Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Jones (neck) won't practice Thursday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Daboll isn't yet ruling Jones out from playing Sunday against the Bills, but with the fifth-year quarterback having now opened Week 6 prep with consecutive absences from practice, he appears to be trending toward sitting out this weekend. Tyrod Taylor will take reps with the first-team offense for the second day in a row and will be in line to start Sunday if Jones isn't available while he recovers from a sore neck.