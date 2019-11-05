Jones completed 26 of 41 passes for 210 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Monday night's 37-18 loss to the Cowboys. He also rushed six times for 54 yards and lost two fumbles.

Jones threw a one-yard touchdown to start the second quarter, but otherwise struggled to get the Giants in the end zone, as they kicked two field goals from within the 10-yard line in the first half. He was also intercepted just prior to intermission, and coughed it up on New York's second series in the second half. He then ended the game with a fumble that was returned 63 yards for a touchdown, giving him a league-high eight lost fumbles thus far. On the bright side, Jones actually led his team in rushing, posting a career-best total on the ground. Nonetheless, he'll aim for a less mistake-prone performance in Week 10 versus the Jets.