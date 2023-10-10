Jones said Tuesday on the Up & Adams Show that the neck injury he sustained during Sunday's loss at Miami isn't the same as the one he dealt with during the 2021 season.

Coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism Monday regarding the quarterback's availability against Buffalo in Week 6, and Jones concurred the next day, saying "that's certainly the goal." In 2021, Jones missed the final six games of the campaign due to his neck issue, but his current injury doesn't seem to be the same level of severity.