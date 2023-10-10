Jones told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams Show on Tuesday the neck injury that he sustained during Sunday's loss at Miami isn't the same as the one he dealt with during the 2021 season.

After coach Brian Daboll expressed optimism Monday regarding Jones' potential to play Week 6 in Buffalo, Jones noted, "That's certainly the goal," one day later. Back in 2021, Jones missed the final six games of the campaign due to an inability to gain medical clearance through that neck issue. This time around, he'll need to do the same, but first his activity level (or lack thereof) Wednesday could be revealing for where he stands in his recovery.