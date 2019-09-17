Giants' Daniel Jones: New starter in Big Apple
The Giants announced Tuesday that Jones will take over as their starting quarterback Week 3 against the Buccaneers.
After Eli Manning turned in a rough showing in Sunday's loss to the Bills, coach Pat Shurmur gave no assurances that the veteran would retain the top spot on the depth chart. The 0-2 Giants will now turn the offense over to Jones, who displayed an accurate arm in the preseason and offers a more mobile option in the pocket than Manning. The rookie could have some ups and downs in his initial run as the starter, but he'll at least gain some meaningful experience in 2019 and help the Giants assess whether he's their long-term solution behind center.
