Head coach Brian Daboll said that Jones (neck) will practice again Wednesday but hasn't been cleared for contact and his workload won't increase, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones turned in a trio of limited practice last week before being ruled out ahead of the Giants' win over the Commanders, and by all accounts, his status hasn't yet tangibly changed. Daboll confirmed that Jones will be the Giants' starter when healthy, despite Tyrod Taylor having performed well in two consecutive starts. The longer it takes for Jones to be cleared for contact, however, the more difficult it becomes to envision him playing Sunday versus the Jets. Jones will likely be officially listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's injury report, and he will almost certainly need to practice in full Thursday or Friday to have any chance at playing this weekend.