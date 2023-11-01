Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that Jones (neck) will have no limitations at practice Wednesday, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jones gained clearance for contact prior to last Sunday's loss against the Jets, though he had already been ruled out for Week 8. It was the third consecutive missed game for Jones, but his return to full practice Wednesday seemingly puts him on track to return to the starting lineup this weekend in Las Vegas. Before confirming Jones as the team's Week 9 starter, Daboll and the Giants' medical staff will likely wait until Friday to make sure the signal-caller makes it through the week of practice without any setbacks. The timing of Jones' return is fortuitous for the Giants, with fill-in starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor (ribs) considered week-to-week after exiting the game against the Jets with the injury. If Jones is cleared to play Week 9, he could still be working with a depleted line and potentially without his top pass catcher; left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) hasn't played since the season opener, right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) has missed the last two games, and tight end Darren Waller's (hamstring) status for Sunday's game is uncertain after he exited early in the loss to the Jets and didn't return.