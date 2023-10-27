Giants head coach Brian Daboll was non-committal Friday when asked if Jones (neck) will definitively play again this season, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Daboll previously said Jones would be the team's starting quarterback once he gained medical clearance, and while that's presumably still the case, it's not clear when that will actually happen. Jones has been taking scout-team reps since last week, with his availability for games based on gaining clearance for contact from the medical staff rather than his ability to participate in practice. Jones is tending to his second significant neck injury in three years, and there's reportedly a risk of suffering a severe spinal injury if he takes contact before the issue fully subsides. The Giants haven't ruled Jones out beyond Sunday's game against the Jets, but it certainly sounds like he's in danger of missing additional time. Tyrod Taylor will make a third consecutive start this Sunday.