Jones (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones avoided suffering a major hamstring injury during Sunday's win at Cincinnati, giving him a shot to suit up Week 13 at Seattle. That said, Jones wasn't present for the open portion of Wednesday's session and eventually went down as a non-participant to kick off the week of prep. He'll look to get on the field in some capacity Thursday or Friday, but if he eventually needs time off, Jones will yield QB duties to Colt McCoy, who took on most of the first-team reps Wednesday.