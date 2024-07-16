Jones (knee) said Tuesday during an appearance on the "Simms Complete" podcast that he has had a "pretty smooth process" and "no real setbacks" in his recovery from the ACL repair surgery he underwent in November, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports. "At this point, I'm doing pretty much everything -- running, cutting, everything I need to do," Jones said.

Jones didn't explicitly say that he's been medically cleared for the start of training camp next week, but he previously said in June that he expects to be on the field for the Giants' first practice of the summer. Once he's fully cleared for 11-on-11 contact drills, a healthy Jones will once again look to prove that he's the Giants' long-term answer at quarterback. The Giants eschewed using the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft on a signal-caller and instead selected wideout Malik Nabers, and the front office appears to be betting on the addition of the dynamic receiver and better health from the offensive line being enough to prop up the Jones-led offense. Jones is entering the second season of the four-year, $160 million contract he signed in March 2023, and if the Giants elect to go in a different direction at quarterback following the 2024 campaign, the team would have to take on only $22.2 million in dead money by cutting him.