Coach Brian Daboll said Friday morning that Jones (neck) hasn't been cleared for contact, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Daboll ruled out three offensive linemen but didn't comment on an injury designation for Jones ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Commanders. The quarterback has been a limited practice participant this week and seems more likely than not to miss a second straight game.
