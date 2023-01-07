Davis Webb, who has been elevated from the Giants' practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to start the contest rather than Jones, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record and Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post.

Look for added context regarding the situation to arrive prior to Sunday's 4:25 ET contest, but with the Giants locked into the No. 6 playoff seed in the NFC, it appears as though the team is inclined to play it safe with Jones, and possibly other key players, with the team's postseason push in mind.