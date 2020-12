Jones (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

For the second time in three games, Jones will take a seat due to the combination of a right hamstring injury from Week 12 and a sprained left ankle from last Sunday versus the Cardinals. In his stead, Colt McCoy will direct the Giants offense, with Clayton Thorson serving as the backup quarterback. Jones' next chance to suit up comes next Sunday at Baltimore.