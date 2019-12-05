Giants' Daniel Jones: Not practicing, still in boot
Jones (ankle) was spotted in a walking boot at Thursday's practice and won't participate in the session, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.
Instead, Jones was spotted doing some core exercises on a side field under the supervision of team trainers, allowing Eli Manning to handle the first-team reps in the Giants' second practice of Week 14. With coach Pat Shurmur admitting that Jones' moderate high-ankle sprain will likely keep the rookie sidelined for Monday's contest in Philadelphia, Manning is in store to make his first start -- and on track for his first game reps of any kind -- since Week 2. Expect the Giants to officially rule Jones out for Week 14 at the conclusion of Friday's practice.
