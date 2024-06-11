Jones (knee) won't do team drills at June minicamp but may be ready by training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Updates this spring suggest Jones' recovery is coming along well, with the QB saying in late May that he anticipates starting Week 1. He participated in some 7-on-7 drills at OTAs and has already shed his knee brace during workouts. For now, Drew Lock will continue taking most of the first-team QB reps in 11-on-11s.