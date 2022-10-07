Jones (ankle) is not listed on Friday's injury report, clearing him for Sunday's game against the Packers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Jones' ankle injury won't prevent him from suiting up Sunday in London, but it could hinder his mobility and thus also limit his fantasy upside. Perhaps more significantly, Green Bay's secondary and defensive line are a difficult matchup, and Jones will be working without top wideouts Kadarius Toney (hamstring), Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kenny Golladay (knee). With Tyrod Taylor (concussion) also ruled out, Davis Webb is expected to serve as Jones' top backup.