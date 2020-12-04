The Giants list Jones (hamstring) as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
As anticipated, New York doesn't plan on having Jones available Sunday while he works back from the right hamstring strain he sustained in last week's win over the Bengals, but he at least avoided being ruled out for the contest after practicing Friday in a limited capacity, per Dan Duggan of The Athletic. While that bodes well for Jones' chances of playing next week versus the Cardinals, he'll likely cede Week 13 starting duties to Colt McCoy, who replaced Jones in the win over Cincinnati and handled first-team reps at Friday's practice, according to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. The Giants are expected to add either Clayton Thorson or Alex Tanney to the 53-man roster Saturday to serve as McCoy's backup this weekend.