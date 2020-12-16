Jones (hamstring/ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Jones was able to gut out a right hamstring injury this past Sunday against the Cardinals, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted the second-year quarterback sprained his left ankle in that contest. The fact Jones was able to handle some reps is a decent sign that he's doing everything in his power to be available Week 15 versus the Browns. However, his status will be one to watch due to his further compromised health. If Jones sits out another game, Colt McCoy is ready and waiting for another start under center.