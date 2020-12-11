Coach Joe Judge expressed optimism about Jones' (hamstring) status for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, but he also said, "at the same time, there's a ways to go," Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Judge also indicated Jones showed clear progress coming out of Thursday's practice, though the quarterback has yet to work as a limited participant. How the 23-year-old looks during Friday's practice should dictate whether he's available for Sunday's contest versus the Cardinals. Colt McCoy is poised for another start at quarterback should Jones be forced to miss his second straight game.