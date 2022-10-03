The Giants are optimistic that Jones (ankle) will be able to suit up Week 5 versus the Packers in London, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jones is scheduled to undergo more tests on the left ankle sprain that briefly knocked him out of Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears, but he looks like he'll have a fair shot at being available in London. What remains to be seen is whether New York will have the option of deploying as run-heavy of a playbook for Jones as was featured Week 4, when the quarterback had six carries for 68 yards and two touchdowns prior to his departure. With backup Tyrod Taylor (concussion) also nursing an injury, the team may need to add another quarterback to the roster this week even if Jones is cleared to play.