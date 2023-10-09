Coach Brian Daboll said Monday the Giants are optimistic that Jones (neck) will be available for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was forced out of New York's loss to the Dolphins in Week 5 in the fourth quarter, but it appears that he's avoided a serious injury. The Giants have veteran backup Tyrod Taylor available in case of emergency, but as long as Jones can practice in some capacity this week it looks like he could have a fair chance to avoid missing any time. Through five appearances this season, Jones has thrown just two touchdowns, both Week 2 versus the Cardinals, and six interceptions.