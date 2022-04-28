The Giants don't intend to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' contract, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, exercising Jones' option would have committed the Giants to paying him $22.3 million in 2023. That said, if the 2019 first-rounder plays well this coming season, the team will have the option to pursue an extension with Jones or place the franchise tag on him next year. The QB, who turns 25 next month, remains atop the team's depth chart, now backed up by veteran signal-caller Tyrod Taylor.