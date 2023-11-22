Jones (knee) has an expected recovery timeline of 8-10 months after undergoing successful surgery on his torn ACL on Wednesday morning, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones suffered the injury Nov. 5 against the Raiders. The 2024 NFL season is expected to kick off just under 10 months from the date of Jones' surgery, so he has a realistic chance of being ready to play by then. Jones is the top quarterback option currently in the organization after signing a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants prior to the 2023 season. New York could add competition for him in the 2024 NFL Draft, though, as Jones posted an ugly 2:6 TD:INT in six appearances this season after notching a 15:5 mark across 16 starts last season.