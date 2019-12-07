Jones (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's contest against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

While Jones is evidently out of his walking boot according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, it seemed unlikely even earlier in the week that the rookie quarterback would make Monday's prime-time start. As a result, Eli Manning will take over behind center, but the veteran quarterback will be surprisingly missing his star tight end, Evan Engram (foot), who was also ruled out ahead of the aforementioned contest.