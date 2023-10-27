Jones (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Tyrod Taylor will make his third consecutive start, as Jones remains limited in practice and still doesn't have clearance for contact. The QB's next chance to play will be Week 9 at Las Vegas (Sun., Nov. 5), with coach Brian Daboll having already clarified that Jones will be the starting QB once he's medically cleared to play.