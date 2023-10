Jones (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jets, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Tyrod Taylor will make his third consecutive start, as Jones remains limited in practice and still doesn't have clearance for contact. The quarterback's next chance to play will come Week 9 at Las Vegas on Nov. 5. Head coach Brian Daboll has already stated that Jones will reclaim the starting role once he's medically cleared to play.