The Giants have ruled Jones (ankle) out for Monday's contest against the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, Jones is no longer wearing a walking boot over his sprained ankle, but his inability to participate in practice this week ended any hope he had of suiting up Monday. As a result, Eli Manning will take over behind center, though the Giants are hopeful that Jones will be ready to return to action at some point over the team's final three games of the season.