Jones completed 18 of 27 passes for 169 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing four times for 26 yards and another score in the Giants' 48-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Jones' numbers weren't that much different than those he's typically put up during the Giants' seven wins this season, but he never seemed to have a realistic chance of helping his side of the ball keep up with the Eagles' prolific attack. The veteran signal-caller's two touchdowns salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective, yet his afternoon was a lot messier than his numbers imply, considering he took four sacks and was hit eight additional times overall. Jones was replaced by Tyrod Taylor late in the blowout defeat, but he figures to be back under center for a critical Week 15 road rematch against the Commanders next Sunday night.