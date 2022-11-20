Jones completed 27 of 44 pass attempts for 341 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions while rushing for 50 yards and another score on seven carries in Sunday's 31-18 loss to the Lions.

The Lions were keyed in on stopping Saquon Barkley (15 carries for 22 yards), which put added pressure on Jones to lead the offense back from being down big. The 25-year-old failed his team in that regard, but it also resulted in a season high in passing yards (341) to go along with his fourth rushing score of the year. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect this type of passing volume from Jones moving forward, especially on a short week against Dallas' elite pass rush on Thanksgiving in Week 12.