Giants' Daniel Jones: Picked thrice in loss
Jones completed 20 of 37 passes for 240 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions during Sunday's 31-13 loss to Green Bay. He added six yards on five carries.
It was a cold, wet day in the Meadowlands and Jones took his lumps against the Packers. Still, the Giants were down just a touchdown and a field goal early in the fourth quarter when Jones sailed a third-down pass into the arms of safety Darnell Savage for a back-breaking pick-six. Jones had just two interceptions in his previous five contests, but turnovers have been an issue -- particularly with fumbles. He has multiple fumbles and/or interceptions in six of his last seven outings. He should benefit against a reeling Eagles team Monday.
