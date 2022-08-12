Jones completed six of 10 passes for 69 yards and rushed once for six yards in Thursday's 23-21 preseason win over the Patriots. He didn't have a touchdown or turnover while playing the first two series.

Jones got the offense down to New England's seven-yard line on the opening drive, but the Giants ended up settling for a field goal before punting on the second possession. This was an unremarkable start to the preseason for Jones under new coach Brian Daboll, but he's still locked in as the Giants' starting quarterback. Jones will likely see a similar workload in the second preseason game at home against the Bengals on Aug. 21.