Jones (neck) could return this season and may even be available entering Week 9 against the Raiders, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.
This seems to be a direct contradiction to Friday's report, which highlighted head coach Brian Daboll hardly squashing the premise that Jones could miss the entire season with a severe neck injury. It would seem unlikely the fifth-year quarterback would suddenly be healthy enough to play Week 9 after still not being cleared for contact, but it's still encouraging that the Giants seem to anticipate he'll play before the end of the year.
