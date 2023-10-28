Jones (neck) could make his return as soon as Week 10, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

This is the second report Saturday that suggested Jones could make a return from a multi-game absence due to a serious neck injury sooner rather than later. Head coach Brian Daboll will likely shed more insight next week after preferring not to answer questions regarding the status of Jones, not just for Week 8, but for the entire season, during Friday's meeting with reporters. In the immediate future, Tyrod Taylor will once against start for a Giants offense that has finally started to show some life after a dormant start to the 2023 campaign.