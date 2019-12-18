Giants' Daniel Jones: Practices without limitations
Jones (ankle) is practicing in full Wednesday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Jones has missed the last two weeks while recovering from a high-ankle sprain, and Wednesday's session represents his first time practicing in full since sustaining the injury. Coach Pat Shurmur said that the rookie quarterback handled "most" of the first-team reps, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, an indication that Jones could return to the starting lineup Sunday against Washington. A final decision on Jones' availability will likely come down to whether he's able to continue handling a full workload during the week's final two practices without suffering any setbacks.
