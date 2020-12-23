Jones (hamstring/ankle) participated in Wednesday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Both Raanan and Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News speculated that Jones looked much better this week than last and appeared to be taking his typical pre-injury practice reps. Jones also fit in a sprint during warmups. His activity level seems to indicate he's trending toward a return Sunday at Baltimore after missing two of the last three games due to first a right hamstring injury and then a sprained left ankle. In the end, though, the Giants will reveal how much work he handled upon the release of Wednesday's practice report.