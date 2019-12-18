Giants' Daniel Jones: Practicing without limitations
Jones (ankle) is a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Jones has missed the last two weeks while recovering from a high-ankle sprain, but his full practice Wednesday marks his first of the sort since he sustained the injury. Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, coach Pat Shurmur said the rookie quarterback handled "most" of the first-team reps, an indication the Giants are expecting Jones to return to the starting lineup Sunday against Washington. A final decision on Jones' availability will likely come down to whether he's able to continue handling a full workload during the final two practices this week without any setbacks.
