Jones completed 26 of 37 passes for 321 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 31-28 win over the Cardinals. He added 59 rushing yards and another TD on nine carries.

With the Giants down 20-0 at halftime, Jones led a remarkable second-half comeback that he sparked with a 14-yard TD scamper early in the third quarter. It was a much-needed rebound after New York's no-show against Dallas in its opener, but falling behind early to an Arizona team generally regarded as one of the worst in the NFL coming into 2023 is still a worrying sign. Things don't get any easier for Jones and the Giants in Week 3, as they'll head to San Francisco for a Thursday night tilt against the undefeated 49ers.