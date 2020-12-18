Jones (ankle/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Jones was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, sharing reps with backup quarterback Colt McCoy. This could come down to a game-time decision ahead of the 8:20 ET kickoff Sunday night, with Jones hoping to fight through a sprained ankle and injured hamstring. He didn't look good in a 26-7 loss to the Cardinals last week, throwing for only 127 yards before he was pulled from the game in the fourth quarter.