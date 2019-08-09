Giants' Daniel Jones: Quiets haters in NFL debut
Jones completed all five of his passes for 67 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jets.
Jones watched Eli Manning lead the offense to a 3-and-out on the opening drive, then announced his presence by completing every one of his passes on the next drive, which Jones capped with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Bennie Fowler. The Giants have been doubted ad nauseam for selecting Jones sixth overall in the 2019 draft, but that pick didn't look like a reach given his performance in this one. This was just a one-drive sample size, though, and Jones will need to keep this level up moving forward if he wants to challenge Manning for the starting job under center this season.
