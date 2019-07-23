The Giants and Jones have come to terms on his rookie contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The agreed upon terms include Jones receiving his entire signing bonus Year 1, according to Rapoport. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft will take the field Tuesday alongside the rest of the Giants' rookie class, at which point he'll officially sign his contract. Jones took the majority of available backup reps during OTAs and will continue being mentored by longtime starter Eli Manning when training camp kicks off.