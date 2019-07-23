Giants' Daniel Jones: Reaches contract agreement
The Giants and Jones have come to terms on his rookie contract Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The agreed upon terms include Jones receiving his entire signing bonus Year 1, according to Rapoport. The No. 6 overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft will take the field Tuesday alongside the rest of the Giants' rookie class, at which point he'll officially sign his contract. Jones took the majority of available backup reps during OTAs and will continue being mentored by longtime starter Eli Manning when training camp kicks off.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Fade Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football busts...
-
Top 100 plays for 2019
We're counting down the top 150 players in Fantasy football for the 2019 season, with the whole...
-
Player Rankings: 10-1
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 10-1 in our consensus r...
-
Player Rankings: 20-11
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 20-11 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 30-21
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 30-21 in our consensus...
-
Player Rankings: 50-41
Learn why you should — and maybe why you shouldn't — draft players 50-41 in our consensus...