Coach Pat Shurmur said Wednesday that the Giants will take Jones' recovery from a "moderate" high-ankle sprain "week to week," Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

What was termed a sore ankle prior to Monday's MRI now threatens Jones' ability to suit up Monday at Philadelphia and potentially beyond that point. While the rookie signal-caller hasn't been ruled out yet for Week 14, Shurmur is preparing as if Eli Manning will be the starter. Shurmur noted Jones' sprain isn't as severe as the one suffered by Saquon Barkley earlier this season, which caused the stud running back to sit out three games. Still, Jones' return to action will be determined by his rehabilitation, and when healthy, he'll resume his role as the Giants' No. 1 QB.