Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Monday that Jones would retain the Giants' starting job for the Week 8 matchup with the Lions, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. "No," Shurmur answered, when asked if he would consider making a switch at quarterback. "I think Daniel is going to learn from everything that's going on. Just like all the other rookies and their playing, they're going to learn from the things that happen."

After guiding the Giants to a thrilling comeback win over Tampa Bay in his first NFL start Sept. 22, Jones' play has taken a step back. Over his subsequent four outings, Jones has completed 60 percent of his passes for 5.9 yards per attempt and a 4:7 TD:INT while fumbling three times -- all in the Week 7 loss to Arizona -- and taking 13 sacks. Despite Jones' struggles, the Giants have little to gain by turning the starting gig back over to 38-year-old Eli Manning, who has no place in the team's future plans and probably wouldn't offer an upgrade from the rookie in any area other than turnover prevention. Expect the Giants to continue to cast their lot with Jones for better or worse and allow him to gain meaningful on-the-job experience.