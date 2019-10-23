Giants' Daniel Jones: Remains starter
Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed Monday that Jones would retain the Giants' starting job for the Week 8 matchup with the Lions, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports. "No," Shurmur answered, when asked if he would consider making a switch at quarterback. "I think Daniel is going to learn from everything that's going on. Just like all the other rookies and their playing, they're going to learn from the things that happen."
After guiding the Giants to a thrilling comeback win over Tampa Bay in his first NFL start Sept. 22, Jones' play has taken a step back. Over his subsequent four outings, Jones has completed 60 percent of his passes for 5.9 yards per attempt and a 4:7 TD:INT while fumbling three times -- all in the Week 7 loss to Arizona -- and taking 13 sacks. Despite Jones' struggles, the Giants have little to gain by turning the starting gig back over to 38-year-old Eli Manning, who has no place in the team's future plans and probably wouldn't offer an upgrade from the rookie in any area other than turnover prevention. Expect the Giants to continue to cast their lot with Jones for better or worse and allow him to gain meaningful on-the-job experience.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Turns it over thrice in loss•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Another three picks in loss•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Struggles in loss to Vikings•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Throws two interceptions•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Accounts for four touchdowns•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: New starter in Big Apple•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 news & notes: Trade, injury news
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 8.
-
Redrafting the top-100 players
Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp went off the board in the early second round of this CBS Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...