General manager Joe Schoen said Monday that Jones (knee) has resumed stationary throwing and that he has "faith in [Jones] as our starting quarterback," Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Jones, who is recovering from a right ACL tear, resumed stationary throwing two weeks ago and remains on track for the start of training camp. Schoen added that Jones could be ready for 7-on-7 work in spring. The Giants have consistently talked of Jones as their starter since the end of the 2023 regular season, and he's only one year into his four-year, $160 million contract extension, but the soon-to-be 27-year-old's miserable 2023 campaign also can't be overlooked. In six games before his season-ending injury Jones compiled just 909 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 108 of 160 pass attempts (5.7 YPA). If a solid quarterback prospect falls to New York at the No. 6 overall pick in April's draft, the team's true confidence in Jones will be put to the test.