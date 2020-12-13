Jones (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday versus the Cardinals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was unable to do too much on-field work prior to sitting out Week 13, the result of a right hamstring injury. When the Giants reconvened for practice Wednesday, he proceeded to put together back-to-back limited listings before wrapping up the week with a full session. Still, the team decided to wait until it was required to make a decision on his availability. That said, he may cede some snaps to backup Colt McCoy, per Raanan, so Jones is difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.