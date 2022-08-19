Jones said he had a non-football-related neck procedure this past offseason, ESPN.com Jordan Raanan reports.
Jones said it was "completely unrelated" to the neck injury that kept him out for the final six games last year. He didn't need surgery for that issue but apparently had a procedure to address something else near his neck. Jones was cleared for contact at least a month and a half before training camp and already made an appearance this preseason, completing six of 10 passes for 69 yards against the Patriots last week. Coach Brian Daboll said Jones and other starters will get more playing time in the second preseason game this Sunday against Cincinnati.
