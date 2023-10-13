Jones (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo, Matt Citak of the Giants' official site reports.

Jones left last week's loss to the Dolphins in the fourth quarter and then didn't practice at all this week. Tyrod Taylor will start against his former team Sunday night, taking snaps behind a banged-up offensive line that had six players listed on the injury report this week. Left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and starting center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) have already been ruled out for Sunday, as has swing tackle Matt Peart (shoulder).