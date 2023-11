Jones (knee) won't return to Sunday's contest in Las Vegas.

Jones is dealing with a potentially serious right knee injury after it collapsed on him twice in a few plays spanning the first and second quarters. Prior to his exit, he completed four of nine passes for 25 yards and took two carries for nine yards. Tommy DeVito is the only other healthy quarterback on the active roster with Tyrod Taylor (rib cage) on injured reserve and Matt Barkley on the practice squad.