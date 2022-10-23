Jones completed 19 of 30 passes for 202 yards and a touchdown while rushing 11 times for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-17 win over Jacksonville.

Jones threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton on the opening drive. He then led a pair of field-goal drives in the second quarter before giving the Giants a 20-17 lead by scoring a one-yard rushing touchdown with 5:31 remaining in the fourth. New York tacked on a field goal late, then survived a penalty-filled final possession on defense to improve to 6-1. In addition to scoring his third rushing touchdown of the season, Jones topped 100 yards on the ground for the first time in his NFL career. Jones' dual-threat ability will make him an intriguing Week 8 fantasy option against a subpar Seahawks defense.