Jones completed 24 of 41 pass attempts for 252 yards and a touchdown, adding one rush for three yards during Sunday's 27-13 loss to Baltimore.

New York's offensive slump carried into Week 16, as the team was held under 20 points for a fifth consecutive game en route to a third straight loss. Jones proved capable of battling through ankle and hamstring injuries to avoid a third game absence since Week 13, but the sophomore signal-caller remains without a multi-TD passing performance over his past five starts. The quarterback has three such outings all year, while a season high of 279 passing yards caps his upside. Jones does have the ability to produce on the ground, but he's exceeded 20 rushing yards only once in six games since Week 8. To close out the regular season, Jones and the Giants are slated to host the division-rival Cowboys. The QB's practice involvement throughout the upcoming week will merit observation, however, given his recent struggles to stay on the field.